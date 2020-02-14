Joseph Simon Sells 5,000 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $231,793.90.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 116,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

