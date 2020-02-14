Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,828 shares during the period. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $166,010,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 960,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 748,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in RealReal by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 309,446 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $16,808,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded RealReal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

