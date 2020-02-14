Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) PT Lowered to GBX 362 at Canaccord Genuity

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JUP. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 372.64 ($4.90).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

LON JUP opened at GBX 391 ($5.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 393.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 366.01. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.