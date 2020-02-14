Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KRNT. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,750,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 855,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 508,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

