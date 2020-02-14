Lance Loeffler Sells 10,105 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HAL opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

