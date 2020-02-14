Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $335,869.72 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP David Sievewright Love sold 16,946 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $335,869.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,120,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Sievewright Love also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Sievewright Love sold 74,205 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,413,605.25.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.