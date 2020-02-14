Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 16,182 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 16,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $323,801.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 4,086 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $77,715.72.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 8,484 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $162,298.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $113,638.13.

On Monday, December 30th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,138 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $136,621.32.

On Friday, December 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,649 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $109,534.11.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,526 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $135,543.26.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 673 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $11,441.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $65,501.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 30,067 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $512,642.35.

On Friday, November 22nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 11,928 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $202,776.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.48 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

