LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on LYFT to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

LYFT opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 31,862 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,389,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,163.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 748.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

