Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Director Acquires $134,460.00 in Stock

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Director Terry M. Saeger acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $186.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 647,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MNSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

