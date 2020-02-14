Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi Sells 954 Shares

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Venkata R. Madabhushi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $335.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.96. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $337.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,935,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

