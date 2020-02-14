Mastercard (MA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mastercard (NYSE: MA):

2/3/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $325.00 to $343.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $359.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $348.00 to $362.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $347.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $320.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $305.00 to $364.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Mastercard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $336.00.

1/29/2020 – Mastercard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/23/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $338.00 to $348.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $317.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

1/16/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $312.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $324.00 to $354.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $317.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

12/16/2019 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $338.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $335.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $337.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

