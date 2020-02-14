Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,219,000 after buying an additional 57,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,980,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,888,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 28,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Metlife by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,993,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after buying an additional 339,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.