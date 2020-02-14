Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Sells $388,000.00 in Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $37.94 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 206,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at $6,430,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $5,780,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at $5,295,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $4,419,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

