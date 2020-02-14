Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPAA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $361.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 893,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 111,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.