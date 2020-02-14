Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Sells $264,928.59 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $323,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.33 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $21,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $8,881,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after buying an additional 897,012 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

