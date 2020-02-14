New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Stake Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in New Residential Investment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.17%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

