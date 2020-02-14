NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Insider Buys $498,932.40 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,932.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NREF opened at $18.96 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.