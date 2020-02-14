Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 189,093 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 916,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,798,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the period.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMC. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

