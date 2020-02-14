OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $52.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in OneMain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.