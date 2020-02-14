Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Open Text were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 131.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at $265,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.56. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

