PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

PCAR stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.