Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after acquiring an additional 205,032 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $245.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.59. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

