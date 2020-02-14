Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Acquires $209,158.02 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

