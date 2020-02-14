Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Acquires $214,280.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 48,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4,990.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,212 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 93,332 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

