Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) Now Covered by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

Equities research analysts at China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.93 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Phoenix Tree has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.