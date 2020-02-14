Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Buys $147,652.08 in Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $147,652.08. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $103,638.48.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $11.06 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 577,989 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 52,701 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 335,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 295,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

