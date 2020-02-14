Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Progressive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 753,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 225,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,131,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 112,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.