Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Holdings Decreased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,979 shares of company stock worth $10,741,066. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

