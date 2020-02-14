QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QUIK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QuickLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

QUIK stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.59% of QuickLogic worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

