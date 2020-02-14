Robert L. Denton Sells 5,000 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OFC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 167.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

