Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

SAIL stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -253.60 and a beta of 2.07. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

