Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 121,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.59 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.31% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

