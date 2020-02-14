Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rises By 11.4%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 406,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 173,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $584.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.34. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

