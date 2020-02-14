Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Increases By 24.6%

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AGM Group stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

