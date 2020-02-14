Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Declines By 12.2%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ADI stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.