Short Interest in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Declines By 21.8%

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 649,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of ACBI opened at $20.00 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

ACBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

