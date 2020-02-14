Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.38). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair raised shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Sientra has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

