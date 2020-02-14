Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) CEO Acquires $235,439.25 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 5,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,439.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $991,404.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. Stewart Information Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

