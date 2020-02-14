Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $217.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.88. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.