Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$65.18 and last traded at C$65.02, with a volume of 474787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$64.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$71.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a quick ratio of 1,311.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.78.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total value of C$1,671,423.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$5,117,636.72. Insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,778 over the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

