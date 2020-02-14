Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Target by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

NYSE:TGT opened at $118.28 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average is $111.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

