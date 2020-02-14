Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Acquires $167,721.92 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,002 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $167,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TRN stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,680,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

