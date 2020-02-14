U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $23,435,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $15,045,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $55.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $2,435,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

