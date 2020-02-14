Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

NYSE:UAA opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

