Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1,132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $60.53 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

