United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Strs Ohio grew its position in United Rentals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 88,171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Rentals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 65,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Rentals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in United Rentals by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

URI opened at $160.08 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

