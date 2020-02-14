VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of VBI Vaccines worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 130,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

