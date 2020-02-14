Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price

Headlines about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Bank of America’s score:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.91 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $314.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

