Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $41,066,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,951.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 200,338 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,667,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

Several research analysts have commented on VMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

