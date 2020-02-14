Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Waters were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Waters by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after purchasing an additional 854,002 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 345.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $220.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.